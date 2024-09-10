Savant Capital LLC Buys Shares of 172,092 Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 172,092 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RIVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,277,304,000 after buying an additional 25,550,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,539,602 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $761,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,357 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,015,793 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $443,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714,788 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $69,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937,605 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,427,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rivian Automotive news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 417,497 shares of company stock worth $6,732,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.07. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $24.87.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 115.50%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.14.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

