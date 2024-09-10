Savant Capital LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,986 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 871.3% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 681,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $204,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYK. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $386.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.11.

Stryker Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $362.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $138.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $339.59 and its 200 day moving average is $341.97. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $365.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

