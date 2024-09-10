Savant Capital LLC Has $1.73 Million Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 224.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,063 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4,386.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 26,930 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,201,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,456,000 after acquiring an additional 41,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $180,241.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $189,762.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,773.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $180,241.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,525 over the last ninety days. 4.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smartsheet Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.52 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.59. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $54.28.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.23 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Smartsheet

About Smartsheet

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.