Savant Capital LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,781,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.6 %

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $131.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $592.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $86.96 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.68.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

