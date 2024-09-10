Savant Capital LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,061,400.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $98,194.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,323 shares in the company, valued at $87,061,400.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,263 shares of company stock worth $4,418,109. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $182.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $185.84. The company has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.74%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

