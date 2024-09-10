Savant Capital LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,251 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $72.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $75.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total transaction of $30,143,454.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,359.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 7,500 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $453,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,684.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 412,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $30,143,454.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,359.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 468,190 shares of company stock valued at $34,031,675. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

