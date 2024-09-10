Savant Capital LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 665.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 188.9% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 1.3 %

AOS stock opened at $77.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.50 and its 200-day moving average is $84.09. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $64.14 and a twelve month high of $92.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 14.67%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,191,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,319. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

