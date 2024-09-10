Savant Capital LLC Has $2.03 Million Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 53.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,884 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 245.4% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $230,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFNM opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.99. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $48.59.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

