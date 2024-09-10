Savant Capital LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 424,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 27,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $124.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.56 and a 200-day moving average of $119.82. The company has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $127.50.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

