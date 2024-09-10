Savant Capital LLC Increases Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 311.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,643 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $288,278,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,840 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 1,327.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,023,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,070,000 after purchasing an additional 951,558 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 3,094.0% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 596,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,949,000 after purchasing an additional 577,685 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5,711.9% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 427,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,781,000 after purchasing an additional 419,826 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,465,600.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,097.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,465,600.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,893,042 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMX opened at $80.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.79 and its 200 day moving average is $76.48. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

