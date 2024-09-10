Savant Capital LLC Increases Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 311.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,643 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $288,278,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,717,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,840 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 1,327.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,023,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,070,000 after purchasing an additional 951,558 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 3,094.0% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 596,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,949,000 after purchasing an additional 577,685 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 5,711.9% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 427,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,781,000 after purchasing an additional 419,826 shares during the last quarter.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KMX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.
In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,465,600.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CarMax news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,097.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total value of $9,554,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at $14,465,600.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,893,042 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
NYSE KMX opened at $80.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.79 and its 200 day moving average is $76.48. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.
CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.
