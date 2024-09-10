Savant Capital LLC Purchases 2,973 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696,897 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mondelez International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,897,000 after buying an additional 1,686,229 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,792,000 after buying an additional 2,206,023 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,562,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,765,000 after acquiring an additional 463,738 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $1,231,413,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $75.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.29. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.61.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

