Savant Capital LLC Purchases 344 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $365,420,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth about $390,687,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,182,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,598,240,000 after acquiring an additional 305,039 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 359,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,467,000 after acquiring an additional 206,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3,240.4% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 198,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,248,000 after acquiring an additional 192,286 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $288.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.67.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $249.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.72 and a 1 year high of $253.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,446.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,319,446.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory B. Cook sold 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total value of $950,196.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

