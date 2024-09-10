Savant Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 102.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 20,971 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Owens Corning by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 213,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,692,000 after purchasing an additional 84,958 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 112,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after buying an additional 14,011 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,348,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 452.5% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 15,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Owens Corning from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other news, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,875.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Owens Corning news, CFO Todd W. Fister sold 3,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.65, for a total transaction of $520,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mari Doerfler sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.05, for a total value of $43,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,875.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,240 shares of company stock worth $1,107,192 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Price Performance

Shares of OC opened at $156.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.53. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $109.95 and a twelve month high of $191.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 10.66%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.43%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

