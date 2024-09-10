Savant Capital LLC Sells 4,635 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,759 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NIKE by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in NIKE by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,775 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $533,533,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 612.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,185,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $487,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,376 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $79.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.38. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $119.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.40.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.59.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

