Savant Capital LLC Takes $1.67 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 57,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPTS. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.92.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.