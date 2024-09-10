Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) by 967.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,886 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Savara were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Savara during the fourth quarter worth about $9,683,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Savara in the first quarter valued at $4,258,000. Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Savara in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,827,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Savara by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,563,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after acquiring an additional 746,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Savara by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 14,565,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,536,000 after purchasing an additional 332,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Savara alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SVRA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Savara in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Savara from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Savara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.17.

Savara Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SVRA opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Savara Inc has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.20 million, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Savara Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Savara Profile

(Free Report)

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.