Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 386.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 105,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 65,047 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 166,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 106,190 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 766,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,881,000 after acquiring an additional 480,000 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 80,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 20,682 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 306,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 12,807 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

SCHH opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.31.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

