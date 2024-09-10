Scotiabank Increases Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Price Target to $24.00

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DOC. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.75.

NYSE DOC opened at $22.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $22.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.23, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 342.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,883,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,713,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,943,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,488,000 after acquiring an additional 239,972 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,010,000 after acquiring an additional 190,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1,543.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 164,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 154,598 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

