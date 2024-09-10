SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $50.28 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 960.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 406,953 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,590 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 5.7% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $50,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 155.6% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 1,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 12,392 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 112,456 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 27,732 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,734,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $106.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.26, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.08. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $140.76.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 113.50% and a net margin of 55.04%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. HSBC upped their price target on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NVIDIA from $91.00 to $108.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $12,892,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,135,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,180,034,219.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,509,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $12,892,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,135,836 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,034,219.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,725,633 shares of company stock worth $454,719,722 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.