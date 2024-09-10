Seana Carson Sells 13,370 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Stock

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) EVP Seana Carson sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $83,027.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 435,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,579.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

BHC opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.75. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $11.46.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 742.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Institutional Trading of Bausch Health Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $6,881,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,381,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,834 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 246,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth $1,606,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter worth $71,000. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies

(Get Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

Read More

