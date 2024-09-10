SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.96.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, August 26th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in SentinelOne by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 141,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 49.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in SentinelOne by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SentinelOne by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE S opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -21.36 and a beta of 0.67. SentinelOne has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $30.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.02.
SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
