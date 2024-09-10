Sibanye Stillwater Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 14,150 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 163% compared to the average volume of 5,380 put options.

Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance

SBSW stock opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sibanye Stillwater has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $6.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.

Institutional Trading of Sibanye Stillwater

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Lingotto Investment Management LLP now owns 21,967,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865,997 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 104,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 63,111 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

