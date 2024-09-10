Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $105.00 to $87.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SIG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.60.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 1.5 %

SIG stock opened at $75.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.71. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $65.12 and a 52 week high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Signet Jewelers

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total value of $734,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,373,298.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $271,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,175,227.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total transaction of $734,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,373,298.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,869 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 15.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.4% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Signet Jewelers by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

