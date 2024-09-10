Signet Jewelers (SIG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.29. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Signet Jewelers to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 1.5 %

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $75.79 on Tuesday. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $65.12 and a 1-year high of $112.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.71.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Signet Jewelers

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

In related news, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $293,191.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Oded Edelman sold 9,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total transaction of $670,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,070.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eugenia Ulasewicz sold 3,334 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $293,191.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,869. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SIG shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

