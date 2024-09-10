Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) by 505.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,015 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF were worth $6,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 188.7% during the second quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $501,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $769,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $782,000.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

HEQT opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average is $27.09. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $28.46. The company has a market capitalization of $164.24 million, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.51.

About Simplify Hedged Equity ETF

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

