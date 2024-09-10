Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TUA. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,357,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,253,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,412,000 after acquiring an additional 54,830 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 986,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,030,000 after acquiring an additional 129,409 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,460,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 483,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TUA opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $23.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77.

About Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.