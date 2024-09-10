Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,185,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,250 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.27% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $25,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.7% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.7% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 36,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 105.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 15.5% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 37,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TSLX opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $22.35.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.33 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 44.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 74.19%.

Insider Transactions at Sixth Street Specialty Lending

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Judy S. Slotkin acquired 7,015 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.90 per share, for a total transaction of $139,598.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,647.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

