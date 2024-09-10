Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) to Buyback $150.00 million in Stock

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.52 and a beta of 0.74. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $54.28.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.23 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Smartsheet from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim increased their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their target price on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $180,241.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,500 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,274.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,741 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $180,241.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,525. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

