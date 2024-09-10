Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 74,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $10,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 155.6% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $109.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.82. The stock has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.27 and a beta of 0.84. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $162,121.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,360,045.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total transaction of $501,349.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,991,629.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $162,121.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,360,045.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 510,098 shares of company stock valued at $63,102,307 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $171.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.