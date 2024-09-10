Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Free Report) shot up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.91 and last traded at $6.54. 120,649 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 356,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.

Sonder Trading Up 4.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $72.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sonder stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Sonder as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

Sonder Company Profile

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and business travelers in North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

