S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Boosted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,792 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $19,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Stock Up 1.0 %
SPGI opened at $515.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $488.03 and a 200-day moving average of $449.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $340.49 and a 1-year high of $521.50.
S&P Global Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $535.25.
Insider Activity at S&P Global
In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,816.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at $715,205.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.
