Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.29

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and traded as high as $0.42. Sparta Commercial Services shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 4,235 shares trading hands.

Sparta Commercial Services Trading Down 13.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.18.

Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for vehicle dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, schools and entertainment venues, restaurants, grocery stores, and various other merchant types.

