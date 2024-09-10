Spartan Delta (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.85

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.85 and traded as low as $2.63. Spartan Delta shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 17,000 shares trading hands.
Spartan Delta Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.85.
About Spartan Delta
Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
