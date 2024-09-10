SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF were worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ONEY opened at $109.24 on Tuesday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 1-year low of $86.09 and a 1-year high of $111.90. The company has a market cap of $823.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.90.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

