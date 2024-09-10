SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 49,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 40,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,530,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $112.44 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $69.32 and a one year high of $121.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

