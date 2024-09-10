SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $6,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,540,000. Passaic Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at $13,326,000. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,132,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 507.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 75,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,422,000 after buying an additional 63,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,997,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $112.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.32 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

