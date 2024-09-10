Spotify Technology S.A. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.82 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spotify Technology in a research report issued on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.82 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spotify Technology’s current full-year earnings is $6.31 per share.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SPOT has been the subject of several other reports. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up from $242.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.38.

SPOT opened at $323.83 on Monday. Spotify Technology has a 1-year low of $145.76 and a 1-year high of $359.38. The company has a market cap of $64.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -483.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $325.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth about $610,040,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,663,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,429,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $83,094,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 106.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 646,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,828,000 after acquiring an additional 333,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

