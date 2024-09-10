SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 25,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,488,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,836,000 after purchasing an additional 233,193 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.94 and its 200-day moving average is $114.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.