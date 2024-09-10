SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.32

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.32 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.35). SRT Marine Systems shares last traded at GBX 27.23 ($0.36), with a volume of 7,637 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 28.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 27.32. The company has a market capitalization of £61.60 million, a PE ratio of -687.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.12.

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, products, and systems. The company offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that enhance port and waterway traffic control and navigation safety; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking System, a vessel identification and tracking system solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime domain surveillance system; VMS-Fisheries, a system for monitoring, managing, and controlling fishing vessels; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring, managing, and controlling system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

