Star Energy Group (LON:STAR) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.72

Star Energy Group Plc (LON:STAR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.72 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 7.62 ($0.10). Star Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 7.63 ($0.10), with a volume of 64,162 shares changing hands.

Star Energy Group Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.06, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of £9.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.73 and a beta of -0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 8.72.

About Star Energy Group

Star Energy Group Plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, processing, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

