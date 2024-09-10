Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.07.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on STWD

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of STWD stock opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Starwood Property Trust has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a 200 day moving average of $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.70.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 138.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,852,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $606,480,000 after buying an additional 72,461 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,447,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,246,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,216,000 after purchasing an additional 58,836 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,929,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,560,000 after purchasing an additional 52,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 9.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,250,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,421,000 after buying an additional 108,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Get Free Report

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.