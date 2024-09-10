State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Position Lifted by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 292.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,383 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,421,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 541.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 751,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,117,000 after acquiring an additional 634,422 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 430.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 735,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,841,000 after acquiring an additional 596,567 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of State Street by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,563,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,145,000 after acquiring an additional 573,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 168.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 807,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,469,000 after purchasing an additional 507,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.89.

NYSE:STT opened at $83.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $87.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.29 and a 200-day moving average of $76.78.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. State Street’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 56.93%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

