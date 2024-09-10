State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,293 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in State Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in State Street by 411.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.89.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT opened at $83.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.29 and its 200-day moving average is $76.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $87.26.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.76 dividend. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.93%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

