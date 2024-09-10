Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Relay Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 1,971 call options on the company. This is an increase of 4,954% compared to the typical daily volume of 39 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Relay Therapeutics news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 13,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $112,268.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 391,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,898.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Peter Rahmer sold 13,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $112,268.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 391,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,898.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 9,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $58,487.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,430 shares in the company, valued at $2,061,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,738 shares of company stock valued at $715,499 in the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLAY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $33,789,000. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,970,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,710,000 after buying an additional 1,604,240 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $8,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,815,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,936,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Trading Up 52.4 %

RLAY opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43. Relay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.64.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RLAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

