StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL)

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SRCL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.00.

Stericycle stock opened at $61.62 on Monday. Stericycle has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -280.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.07 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.94%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stericycle by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,969,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,509,000 after buying an additional 52,576 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,667,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,732,000 after acquiring an additional 679,974 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,460,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,766,000 after purchasing an additional 271,025 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Stericycle by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,171,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,238,000 after purchasing an additional 142,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Stericycle by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,739,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,217,000 after purchasing an additional 129,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

