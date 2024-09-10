StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of trivago from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, trivago has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.75.

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $1.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $136.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. trivago has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.90.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $127.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.25 million. trivago had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 41.42%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that trivago will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in trivago during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of trivago by 10.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 721,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 67,053 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Finally, Inflection Point Investments LLP acquired a new stake in trivago in the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

