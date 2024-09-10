StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.80.

STNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on STNE

StoneCo Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $11.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $19.46.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $615.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.74 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 15.27%. Analysts expect that StoneCo will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StoneCo

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 10.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,386,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,559,000 after acquiring an additional 779,445 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in StoneCo by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,741,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,787 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 3,681,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,157,000 after purchasing an additional 350,656 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth $58,777,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,841,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,072,000 after buying an additional 392,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo

(Get Free Report

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.