StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Director Benjamin Harris Acquires 30,000 Shares of Stock

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) Director Benjamin Harris purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.94 per share, with a total value of C$148,260.00.

Shares of SVI stock opened at C$6.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a 52-week low of C$3.68 and a 52-week high of C$7.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.42.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SVI shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cormark decreased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares raised StorageVault Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.88.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

