Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2025 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Strategic Education in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singha now expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Strategic Education’s current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Strategic Education’s FY2025 earnings at $5.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STRA. StockNews.com cut Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.25.

Strategic Education Price Performance

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $93.34 on Monday. Strategic Education has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $123.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Strategic Education had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Strategic Education

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the second quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 2,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 330 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Strategic Education

In other Strategic Education news, Director Viet D. Dinh bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.59 per share, for a total transaction of $477,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,711.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 56.87%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

