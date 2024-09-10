Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires 230,374 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 391.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,374 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 84,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 21,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 333,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,896,000 after purchasing an additional 16,762 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.79.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 3,373 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $573,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,210. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $176.07 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $177.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.83.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

